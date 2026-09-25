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Mushtaq Khan passes away: Funeral to take place today in Mumbai, confirms son

Mushtaq Khan passes away: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for his role in Welcome, has passed away at 75 after battling liver cancer, with his son confirming last rites will take place today in Mumbai.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Mushtaq Khan passes away: Funeral to take place today in Mumbai, confirms son
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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