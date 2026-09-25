Mushtaq Khan passes away: Funeral to take place today in Mumbai, confirms son

Mushtaq Khan passes away: Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his iconic comic timing and memorable roles in films like Welcome, passed away after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 56. The actor was rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday following a sudden deterioration in his health, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before passing away later that evening.
Following his demise, the late actor's son, Mohsin Khan, shared details regarding the last rites and funeral arrangements.
Speaking to Bollywood Chronicle, Mohsin stated that family, friends, and well-wishers wishing to pay their final respects could visit their residence between 10 AM and 12 PM ahead of the Friday prayers. He added that the funeral prayer will take place either at their residence or at the Yari Road Cemetery, where the actor will be laid to rest.
In an emotional message to his father's fans, Mohsin urged everyone to remember the actor's legacy with warmth and appreciation rather than focus solely on grief.
"Yeh dukh ki gadi zaroor hai… jinhone unhe pyaar diya hai, kaam ko pyaar diya hai… dukh ki jagah let’s celebrate his life," Mohsin said, calling on fans to honour Mushtaq's rich body of work.
He further revealed that although his father had been unwell over his final days, he had been actively shooting shortly before that and was eager to get back in front of the camera. "Woh humare bich nahi hai, yeh sach hai. Lekin unke yaadein, unka kaam hamesha humare saath rahega," he added.
Mushtaq Khan built a prolific career in Hindi cinema spanning several decades, earning widespread love for his versatile supporting and comedic roles.
His extensive filmography includes landmark titles such as Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Khiladi 786, Badhaai Do, Stree, and Stree 2.
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