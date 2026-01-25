Music composer and playback singer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54, battled multiple health issues: Reports

New Delhi: Abhijit Majumdar, a noted singer and music composer in the Odia film industry, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54.

According to a report by Kalinga TV, Majumdar breathed his last at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he had been undergoing treatment. He was suffering from chronic liver disease, and his condition worsened on Saturday night.

The report said the composer was recently taken off ventilator support and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He had been battling multiple health issues, including hypertension, hypothyroidism, and chronic liver disease, and later slipped into a coma.

Majumdar was widely known for his contribution to Odia cinema and music, earning recognition for his work as both a singer and composer.

Social Media pays Tribute

Meanwhile, social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt tributes from celebrities, fans, and prominent personalities mourning the musician’s demise.

Actor and MLA Akash Dasnayak expressed grief, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned playback singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His immense contribution to the film and music industry will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of his soul.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned playback singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His remarkable contribution to the film and music industry will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for… pic.twitter.com/KA3IY3NegD — Akash Dasnayak (@IamAkashDNayak) January 25, 2026

Filmmaker Suparno Satpathy also paid tribute, posting, “Saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Abhijit Majumdar. The Odia music industry has lost a great talent. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, loved ones, and fans.”

Am sad to learn about the eternal journey taken on by Shri. Abhijit Majumdar . Odia music industry has lost a great. Gone too soon. Condolences to his loved ones & fans … SS pic.twitter.com/nJUztSYyDw — Shri. Suparno Satpathy (@SuparnoSatpathy) January 25, 2026

Member of Parliament Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned music composer, director, and singer Abhijit Majumdar Ji. His soulful contributions to Odisha’s music and culture will always be cherished. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned music composer, director, and singer Abhijit Majumdar Ji. His soulful contributions to Odisha’s music and culture will always be remembered.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/mDbTjd0e6r — Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (@sksingh_deo) January 25, 2026

Who is Abhijit Majumdar?

Born on September 11, 1971, in Odisha, Abhijit Majumdar began his musical career in the Sambalpuri music industry, where his talent quickly gained recognition. He later made a successful transition to Ollywood, emerging as one of the most respected music composers of his generation.

During his career, Majumdar composed over 700 songs spanning Odia films, music albums, and Sambalpuri tracks. His compositions went on to define the soundscape of several popular films, earning him widespread acclaim.

Some of his most cherished works include Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Mr. Majnu, among others.

Abhijit Majumdar is survived by his wife, Ranjita Majumdar.