Music Director Anu Malik Visits New Parliament Building Of India, Calls It A ‘Deeply Moving’ Experience

New Delhi: Indian music director Anu Malik recently visited the newly inaugurated Parliament building of India, describing the experience as “overwhelming and deeply moving.”

Anu Malik’s Visit to New Parliament Building

Reflecting on the visit, Malik said that every corner of the building narrates the story of India, its "history, diversity, and inclusive spirits." He particularly praised the artistic vision curated by the Ministry of Culture and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), calling it 'extraordinary' for its sensitivity and depth in reflecting the soul of the nation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The veteran composer shared that he felt humbled witnessing how India’s "many cultures, traditions, and regions have been woven together under one roof." For Malik, the Parliament is not just an architectural marvel but a "living expression of India’s democratic spirit, surrounded by heritage and creativity."

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Culture for creating a space that inspires pride and a strong sense of belonging. Malik added that such moments leave a lasting impression on an artist and subtly influence their creative journey. As he prepares to return to music with Border 2, he believes the emotions from this visit will inevitably find expression in his work.

Border 2 First Poster Look

Meanwhile, the makers of Border 2 officially unveiled the film’s first poster and announced its release date on India’s 79th Independence Day. The announcement was accompanied by the powerful tagline:

“Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar!” (We will fight for India… once again!)

Also Read | Border 2 Release Date: When Is Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Starrer Releasing? Plot, Cast And Songs

Border 2 delves into untold stories from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, focusing on themes of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. The film narrates the conflict through the eyes of young soldiers, offering an emotional and grounded portrayal of war and the sacrifices made in the service of the nation.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh.

Border 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026, aligning with the Republic Day weekend.