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Music director Thaman S, actor Atharvaa Murali visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers

Tirupati Temple: The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Music director Thaman S, actor Atharvaa Murali visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers
Image Credit: ANI picture

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Music director Thaman S, actor Atharvaa Murali visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers
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