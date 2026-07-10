Music director Thaman S, actor Atharvaa Murali visit Tirupati temple, offer prayers

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. Atharvaa Murali's Tamil film 'Idhayam Murali' is directed by Aakash Bhaskaran and is produced under the banner of Dawn Pictures.