/‘Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit row

“Firstly, know that Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it; hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles, and that’s exactly how it happened, okay? FYI, without Me & Kumaar sir, there would be no song to sing Without Armaan, there would be nothing to play to Salman, sir. Without SK’s face & voice version, the song wouldn’t be where it is today; never denied that. But does anyone even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year “.