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  • /‘Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit row

‘Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit row

Amaal Mallik made his debut as a film composer with Jai Ho (2014), and in 2025, he participated in Bigg Boss 19, emerging as the fourth runner-up.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
‘Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit row
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‘Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan wala hai’: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit row
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