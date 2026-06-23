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  • /Music legend Clive Davis dies at 94, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, and stars pay emotional tributes

Music legend Clive Davis dies at 94, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, and stars pay emotional tributes

Legendary music executive and five-time Grammy winner Clive Davis has passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy in the music industry. Artists across generations, from Bruce Springsteen to Alicia Keys, have paid heartfelt tributes to the man who helped shape some of the biggest careers in music history.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Music legend Clive Davis dies at 94, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, and stars pay emotional tributes
Image Credit: X/@IAMJHUD

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