/Music legend Clive Davis dies at 94, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, and stars pay emotional tributes

Bruce Springsteen reflected on the impact Davis had on his life and career, writing, "Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis. At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love."