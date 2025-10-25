Musician Raghu Dixit Marries 34-Year-Old Grammy-Nominated Artist Varijashree Venugopal In Intimate Ceremony - SEE PIC

New Delhi: Renowned musician and singer Raghu Dixit has officially tied the knot with his 34-year-old partner, Varijashree Venugopal, a celebrated flutist, vocalist, and music educator. As per Hindustan Times, the wedding ceremony took place on October 14, 2025, surrounded by close family and friends.

A Joyous Celebration of Love and Music

The couple shared official confirmation through a heartfelt Instagram post captioned:

“To Joy and Togetherness!

Grateful to step into this new journey with the blessings of our elders, families, and loved ones.

Love and Light

Vari & Raghu.”

In the pictures shared online, Raghu looked elegant in a yellow-toned veshti with maroon borders, while Varijashree radiated grace in an orange saree paired with a blue blouse and traditional jewelry. The ceremony exuded warmth and joy, with moments from traditional rituals beautifully captured.

From Friendship to Lifelong Bond

Raghu and Varijashree’s relationship blossomed from friendship into love, built on shared artistic interests and mutual respect. Earlier this year, in February 2025, Raghu publicly celebrated Varijashree’s Grammy nomination, expressing admiration for her achievements. At the time, he referred to her as a “friend,” giving little hint of their deepening bond.

Raghu Dixit’s Past Marriage

Before his union with Varijashree, Raghu Dixit was married to choreographer and dancer Mayuri Upadhyay. The couple wed in 2005, began living separately in 2016, and finalised their divorce in 2019.

Raghu had previously spoken about the separation, stating, “She’s a good wife, and I couldn’t be a good husband.” Despite public scrutiny, both maintained dignity throughout the process. During that period, when singer Chinmayi Sripada accused Raghu of sexual harassment, Mayuri called for accountability while clarifying that the issue was unrelated to their divorce.

Raghu and Varijashree’s marriage marks a new beginning for both artists. Fans and fellow musicians have flooded social media with wishes for love, light, and harmony as the couple embarks on this new journey together.