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  • /'Must be short-term memory loss': Sonam Wangchuk takes 'Ghajini' dig at Aamir Khan over meeting claims

'Must be short-term memory loss': Sonam Wangchuk takes 'Ghajini' dig at Aamir Khan over meeting claims

Responding to Aamir Khan's claim that they never met during 3 Idiots, activist Sonam Wangchuk jokingly suggested the actor experienced "Ghajini-like short-term memory loss," pointing out that old videos prove they previously met and interacted at length.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
'Must be short-term memory loss': Sonam Wangchuk takes 'Ghajini' dig at Aamir Khan over meeting claims
Image Credit: instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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