'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' Actress Khushi Mukherjee Shares She Turned Vegan Ahead Of Bakri Eid

Mumbai: Actress Khushi Mukherjee, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan in the forthcoming drama "Mutra Visarjan Varjit" decided to take a life-changing decision before Bakhri Eid 2025.

Khushi has turned vegan after some self-introspection, and realizing her love for animals. Sharing the reason behind this decision, she said, "So it all started when I was casually surfing YouTube and suddenly, I saw a video on my feed which was showing how on the occasion of Bakhri Eid, goats are sacrificed. Maybe it hit my YouTube algorithm since Bakhri Eid is near and I happened to see it. The video made me tear up and realize that how we as humans, can literally become so selfish and cruel just for our food pleasure."

"I am guilty of being nonvegetarian all my life and we only focus on the taste or the item. But that video made me look at the whole thing more from a humane point of view. So, I thought I needed to immediately change this, especially because I call myself an animal lover. I feel I can't selectively and conveniently talk about animal love when I enjoy eating chicken and meat. I don't believe in hypocrisy. I feel change begins from yourself and if I change myself and share my thoughts behind the change, maybe someone too will feel inspired hearing my reason to change and then they will change themselves too. At the end of the day, I want to do my bit to make this world a better place for animals. That's why, I have decided to completely turn vegan in my life. I hope slowly and steadily, more people give up eating meat. May God bless us all."

However, her decision faced some major backlash from Muslim netizens, who are taking her choice to not eat meat as an indirect attack against their religious practices.