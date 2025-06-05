Muzammil Ibrahim Opens Up About Dating Deepika Padukone : 'We Were In A Relationship...'

New Delhi: Actor and model Muzammil Ibrahim made surprising revelation about dating Deepika Padukone. The actress moved to Mumbai in the early 2000s and started her career as a model before she made it as an actor. During the same era, Muzammil was also establishing himself as a model. In an candid interview He opened up about his relationship with the Kalki actor during the early days of their careers.

(This is a developing story)