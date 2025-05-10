'My Country’s Enemy Is Mine': Raveena Tandon Reacts To India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon expressed her relief as reports of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan surfaced on social media after a Tweet by US President Donald Trump.

Raveena wrote on her IG handle, "If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire."

However, the diva also warned Pakistan against any further action against India. "But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war and then there will be hell to pay." she wrote.

"The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes, the big powers may have sanctioned this loans to get their earlier loans paid back or so that there is more ammunition bought or whatever. But now AND never should Bharat Bleed Again," she added.

Raveena captioned the post, "#ceasefire But few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in ways that as a citizen I can. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever This has shown us who are friends and not. My country’s enemy is mine ."

In a recent Tweet, Trump shared that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire."

His Tweet read, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Additionally, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a press briefing, "The DGMO of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST."

Ever since Operation Sindoor by the Indian Forces on May 7, tension along the LoC escalated with both sides attacking each other. The Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.