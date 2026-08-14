Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /'My dadaji would get up early in morning and play patriotic songs': Jasmine Bhasin recalls childhood Independence Day celebrations

'My dadaji would get up early in morning and play patriotic songs': Jasmine Bhasin recalls childhood Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day 2026: The actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
'My dadaji would get up early in morning and play patriotic songs': Jasmine Bhasin recalls childhood Independence Day celebrations
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ben Shelton defends Canadian Open title, beats Brandon Nakashima in final
2
3
4
5