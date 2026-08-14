/'My dadaji would get up early in morning and play patriotic songs': Jasmine Bhasin recalls childhood Independence Day celebrations

Bhasin said, "My fondest memory of celebrating Independence Day is during my schooling days because we used to have a debate or a speech competition, and I was somebody who loved, you know, participating in such competitions. We would dress up in white, and the whole feel and vibe of patriotism that day, with the school singing all the patriotic songs, and I remember in my school we used to get these, you know, boondi ka laddus. That is my fondest memory and the whole feeling and vibe, the way we celebrated Independence Day in our school."