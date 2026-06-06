'My everything': Chunky Panday shares emotional tribute to Pahlaj Nihalani, recalls decades-long bond

Mumbai: Veteran actor Chunky Panday decided to relive some precious moments with the late filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani via his latest post on social media. On Saturday, Chunky took to the photo-sharing app and took a trip down memory lane with a video montage of some precious memories with the filmmaker. From some old pictures from their shoot diaries to more recent pictures, the clip managed to perfectly capture the various stages of their bond over the years.

"@pahlajnihalani My EVERYTHING! Will Miss you (broken heart emoji) Om Shanti (Om emoji) (sic)," Chunky captioned the post. Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on June 4 at the age of 76 following a prolonged illness. His last rites took place at the Santa Cruz crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Govind Namdev, Kunal Kapoor, producers Ramesh Taurani, Boney Kapoor, and actress Neelam Kothari attended the last rites, along with some other prominent names from the industry. For those who do not know, Chunky made his debut as an actor in 1987 with the movie "Aag Hi Aag", which was produced by Pahlaj Nihalani.

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The two once again got together for the 1993 drama, "Ankhen", co-starring Govinda.

During an interaction with the media, Govinda called Pahlaj Nihalani the foundation of his existence as a film artist.

He was heard saying to the media, “He was my foundation. I and other artistes, who were lifted from poverty by him, are deeply grateful to him. There must be at least a dozen or so artists in the country who were helped by him”.

“He took us from the ground, and made us soar to greater heights. I bow to the Sindhi community and to Pahlaj Nihalani ji. I pray to God to bless his soul with peace. I, and artistes, who have become famous all over the world, it’s all because of him. I bow to him," added Govinda.

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