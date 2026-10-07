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  • /'My father brought Salim uncle to Bombay, treated him like younger brother': Shehzad Khan on Ajit Khan-Salim Khan bond

'My father brought Salim uncle to Bombay, treated him like younger brother': Shehzad Khan on Ajit Khan-Salim Khan bond

Shehzad Khan went on to play several comic and negative roles in Hindi films and became widely known for his portrayal of Bhalla in the 1994 cult comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
'My father brought Salim uncle to Bombay, treated him like younger brother': Shehzad Khan on Ajit Khan-Salim Khan bond
Image Credit: Movie Still/File Photo

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'My father brought Salim uncle to Bombay, treated him like younger brother': Shehzad Khan on Ajit Khan-Salim Khan bond
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