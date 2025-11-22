'My Film Just Bombed': Hrithik Roshan Reacts To War 2’s Poor Performance, Humorous Reaction Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s latest release War 2 did not perform well at the box office despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Now, the actor has finally reacted to the film’s underperformance for the first time.

Although the movie emerged as the third highest-grossing film of the year, it was still declared a box office failure as it failed to recover its massive production cost.

Hrithik Trolls War 2 Failure

Hrithik recently attended a launch event at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. While interacting with the host, the actor took a playful dig at his own film after being welcomed on stage. War 2 hit the screens on August 14.

The host said, “It feels amazing to be sharing the stage with such a big global icon. We were just discussing earlier how it's been so many years since we've been seeing you on screen. Oh, what a moment this is, guys. A big round of applause for the superstar himself.”

As the audience cheered, Hrithik responded, “That's very kind of you… You know, my film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to get all the love. Thank you.”

Earlier, Hrithik also took to Instagram to elaborate on the process of playing Kabir in the action thriller. Sharing some BTS stills from the shoot, the actor penned a long emotional note.

“Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do—keep it simple, play the actor, do your job, and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set,” Hrithik wrote.

He added, “Everything seemed so perfect. Like it’s meant to be. A sure shot. No worries, just needed to do my job right — which of course I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out… ‘This is too easy… I know this too well.’ And another that said, ‘I deserve it. Every film doesn’t have to be torture, trauma, and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Just relax.’”

About War 2

War 2 was one of the most awaited releases of the year, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film hit theatres over the Independence Day weekend but received mixed reviews and fell short of box office expectations.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hrithik and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in key roles.