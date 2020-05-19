‘My handsome’: Why designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are trending

New Delhi: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra have got a top spot on the trends list as of Tuesday after unconfirmed media reports stated that the duo are in a relationship. It is also being said that Masaba and Satyadeep are currently locked down in Goa, where they had gone for a trip, but could not come back to Mumbai due to nationwide lockdown.

Netizens have also chanced upon their Instagram exchanges and tried to join the dots. On a picture of Satyadeep on Instagram, Masaba commented by saying, “My handsome,” and added a heart-eyed emoji. Same way, Satyadeep, too, left a heart-eyed emoji on a picture of Masaba while she replied by dropping a heart.

However, neither Masaba nor Satyadeep have responded to reports of their rumoured romance.

Masaba was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena. However, they got divorced in 2019. On the other hand, Satyadeep was previously married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari and got divorced in 2013.

Masaba, daughter of actress Neena Gupta, is a famous fashion designer. She also owns the fashion label House Of Masaba.

Satyadeep, meanwhile, is know for his roles in films such as ‘No One Killed Jessica’, Love Breakups Zindagi’ and ‘Phobia’. He has also starred in a few web series and TV show ‘P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke’.