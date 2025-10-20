'My Hype Has Dropped Really Badly': Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up On Nadaaniyan Trolling, Calls It A 'Bad Film'

New Delhi: Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his debut with Netflix's Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor, has recently opened up about the continuous trolling he faced after the film's release and how it impacted him. The Sarzameen actor recently admitted that his debut was a "really bad film."

Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Nadaaniyan 'Really Bad Film'

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim Ali Khan openly admitted that Nadaaniyan was a "really bad film" and went on to share how the brutal trolling affected him. He said, "Not too long ago, they were all waiting for my launch, and after Nadaaniyan, the hype has dropped really badly. They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only’. It’s a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it. I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further added, "It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film’. There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me."

The actor revealed that he worked really hard and is still working on his "speech issue."

"I was working very hard — like I’m still working hard on my speech issue. But in a way, I feel I must have rushed into that movie. I was 21 when I began shooting for it — others around me are doing it at 26, 27, 28 — and I now think I could have been more mindful of the scale of what was going to happen," Khan concluded.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore's Honest Review Of Grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan's Debut Film Nadaaniyan, 'The Film Was Not Good, But...'

Nadaaniyan

The Karan Johar-backed movie was directed by Shauna Gautam and featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. The movie was released on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.

On the work front, Ibrahim is gearing up for his theatrical debut with the sports drama Diler, helmed by Kunal Deshmukh.