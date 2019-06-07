My job as an actor is to push the envelope: Patralekhaa

Mumbai: Actress Patralekhaa says her job is to push the envelope and take on challenging roles -- that's what gives her an adrenaline rush.

At the moment, she is overwhelmed with the positive response for ZEE5's "Badnaam Gali". It tells the story of a young surrogate mother named Noyonika Ganguly, played by Patralekhaa.

The actress has been inundated with congratulatory messages from her fans, who are raving about her decision to take on a challenging role of a surrogate mother in the show.

"I was slightly nervous yet positive about the role since it was quite challenging. There was huge anticipation, thinking how the audience would react to such a role that they haven't seen before. But I'm glad they liked it and equally flattered with the response they shared on my social media," Patralekhaa said in a statement.

"My job as an actor is to push the envelope and take on challenging roles that gives me adrenaline rush. And if that is accepted by the audience, you feel your risk has paid off," she added.