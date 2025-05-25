New Delhi: Actor Paresh Rawal has finally shared a statement on the ongoing Hera Pheri 3 row. In a tweet, Rawal revealed that his lawyer has sent an appropriate response regarding his exit.

The tweet read: "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer of the third installment of the franchise, had sent a legal notice of Rs 25 crore to Rawal for his abrupt exit.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest, along with a little more money for stepping away from the series. Paresh Rawal was paid ₹11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fee was locked at ₹15 crore.

"The sudden and unjustified withdrawal has caused severe financial loss, disrupted schedules, and jeopardised the momentum of a high-value production. In view of this, Cape of Good Films has demanded damages to the tune of Rs 25 crores from Mr. Rawal. If the demand is not complied with within seven days, the company will be constrained to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including civil and criminal action," a statement issued by the production house read.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal had shared that the movie is scheduled to release next year, and that a teaser featuring the iconic trio—Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh—had already been shot and was set to be launched soon.