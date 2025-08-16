Advertisement
SAIF ALI KHAN

'My Lion': Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Loving Birthday Message To Saif Ali Khan As He Turns 55

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, calling him "our lion". 

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 04:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
'My Lion': Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Loving Birthday Message To Saif Ali Khan As He Turns 55(Instagram)

Mumbai,: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her 'lion' husband Saif Ali Khan on his 55th birthday.
 
Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Bebo dropped a picture of a lion sitting in the grass and wrote: "To our Lion...Happy birthday, darling husband...SAKP."

Refreshing your memory, Saif was initially called a 'lion' by his doctor earlier this year after he suffered multiple injuries while fending off a burglary attack at his Mumbai residence.

In the wee hours of January 16, the 'Omkara' actor was woken up by the commotion in his youngest son Jeh’s room. As he went inside the room to check, he found the accused arguing with their house help. Saif intervened to save the house help and fought off the intruder with his bare hands.

However, Saif sustained six stab wounds during the scuffle, two of which were believed to be serious as they were closer to his spine. He was then taken to the Lilavati hospital, where he underwent surgery.

If the reports are to be believed, the sharp-edged part of a Hexa Blade had entered Saif's body, which was later surgically removed by the doctors.

Speaking to the media, the hospital authorities shared that when Saif came to the hospital after the incident, he was walking like a lion despite being seriously injured.

Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, "I was the first doctor who saw him first. Saif walked in like a lion. Taimur accompanied him. He's currently doing well. We have shifted him from ICU to a special room."

The Mumbai police have arrested the accused, a Bangladeshi national identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam. The case is presently underway, and the accused is lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

The investigation into the stabbing incident is heading towards a conclusion, with only the charge sheet remaining to be filed.

 

