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'My mother is my God': Sunny Deol shares a heartwarming post with his mother

Actor Sunny Deol shared a post with his mother for the release of his upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947' dedicating to is mother and all the mothers from 1947 partition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
'My mother is my God': Sunny Deol shares a heartwarming post with his mother
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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