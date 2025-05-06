'My Mother Touched So Many Lives': Anil Kapoor Remembers His Late Mother Nirmal Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Nirmal Kapoor in a long, emotional note shared on his social media handle.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, passed away at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. She was 90 years old.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a carousel of pictures of her mother, with him and his family.

Anil also expressed gratitude for those who stood with the family during this tough time. "The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are," he wrote.

He added, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

The ace star said how his mother kept the "family close". "She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts," shared 'Animal' actor.

He concluded the post with, "A heartfelt thank you to everyone, especially from the film fraternity, for your kind words, prayers, and love. We're truly humbled and grateful."

Bollywood celebs, including Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others, on Saturday(May 3) reached the funeral of Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, to pay their last respects in Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away at 90.

Nirmal's funeral took place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on SV Road in Mumbai.