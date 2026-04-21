‘My soul felt peace’: Anupam Kher seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple, shares glimpses from darshan

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where he also attended the aarti.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures and videos from his visit to the temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

Anupam wrote in Hindi: “I reached the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Offered my prayers… and prayed for all of you as well. What an incredible, divine experience it is to be here.”

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“India is truly filled with such remarkable religious places, whose antiquity and history are beyond belief. Today, my soul felt a different kind of peace and strength. Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Mahakal!”

He was also heard saying in the video in Hindi: “Jai Maha Kaal! I am here in Ujjain. I have come to the temple to worship. I was present for the aarti, and I felt very good. I prayed for everyone, for your peace, happiness, and well-being. I also prayed for the country.”

“There is a very good arrangement here for all the devotees, not just for VIPs. Everything is well-organized. And on my mobile, I have a beautiful picture of Lord Shiva. So amazing wow, wow, wow! Just look at Him. That’s it, Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Mahadev!” said the actor, who was recently seen in his own directorial “Tanvi The Great”.

On the professional front, Anupam is set to reprise the role of Kamal Kishore Khosla in the second installment of the 2006 film “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the sequel will have some familiar names from the original drama, such as Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Tara Sharma, along with some fresh faces such as Ravi Kishan.

In addition to this, he has also collaborated with acclaimed director Sooraj Barjatya for another exciting project.