My unending gratitude, love to people who expressed their concern, prayers, wishes for us: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday (July 12, 2020) extended his love and gratitude to the people who expressed their concern, prayers, and wishes for Big B and his family's speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

The 77-year old megastar took to Twitter and wrote, "To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love."

Bollywood's Shehenshah who's now admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital further added, "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me. I put my hands together and say *emoticon for folded hands*. Thank you for your eternal love and affection."

The Bachchan family has been the latest Bollywood victims to the unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus as senior Bachchan along with junior Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have contracted the virus.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek who is also currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital shared an update on his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

The 44-year-old actor informed that while his wife and daughter will be home-quarantined, his mother Jaya Bachchan, who has tested negative, will be under self-isolation.

The actor also wrote that he and his father are still in the hospital and will remain there until doctors decide otherwise.

The statement from the actor came amid speculation that he has been discharged from the hospital.

The BMC officials have sealed all four bungalows of Bachchans — Jalsa, Prateeksha, Vatsa and Janak on Sunday.

A sanitation drive was also carried out at Jalsa where the family lives. The Juhu bungalow was already declared a containment zone and no one is now allowed to enter or exit the area.

The BMC also conducted contact tracing among all staff members, and at least 30 people were identified as high-risk contacts.

A total of 16 people including guards and staff from the Bachchan family have been tested, reports of which will come out on July 13.

Luckily, Big B's wife Jaya has tested COVID-19 negative and so has the couple's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli.