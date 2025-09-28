Advertisement
SELENA GOMEZ BENNY BLANCO WEDDING

'My Wife In Real Life': Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Dreamy Wedding Pics

Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 08:34 AM IST
'My Wife In Real Life': Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Drop Dreamy Wedding Pics(Source: Instagram)

Selena- Benny Wedding: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends. The singer confirmed the happy news by sharing dreamy pictures from her wedding with the caption, “9.27.25.”

The newlyweds were seen kissing and embracing as they posed on a picturesque lawn.

For the ceremony, Selena wore a custom hand-draped satin backless halter gown, while Benny looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bow tie. Both ensembles were designed by Ralph Lauren.

Reacting to the post, Blanco melted hearts with his comment: “My wife in real life.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena and Benny’s love story became public in June 2023 when the singer revealed they had been dating for some time. In December 2023, she confirmed their relationship on Instagram, writing that Benny was “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

(This is a developing story.)

Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee's Entertainment Desk.

