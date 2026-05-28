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NewsEntertainmentPeople'Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye...': Celebrated poet Dr Bashir Badr passes away at 91 after battling dementia
BASHIR BADR

'Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye...': Celebrated poet Dr Bashir Badr passes away at 91 after battling dementia

Renowned Urdu poet Dr Bashir Badr, known for bringing simplicity and emotional depth to Ghazals, passed away in Bhopal at the age of 91 after a prolonged battle with dementia.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye...': Celebrated poet Dr Bashir Badr passes away at 91 after battling dementia(Image: X)

Celebrated Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Bashir Badr passed away in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon at around 12 pm. He was 91. According to family members, as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the time for his final rites is yet to be decided, though the funeral is likely to take place later in the evening.

Dr Badr had been suffering from dementia for a long time and had gradually lost his memory. In recent years, his health had deteriorated significantly, and he was reportedly unable to recognise people. Family members shared that whenever memories of poetry gatherings resurfaced, he would softly utter “Irshad, Irshad,” a phrase commonly heard in Mushairas.

Also Read | 'Tum taras nahi khaate bastiyan jalaane me...': How tragedies shaped Dr Bashir Badr legendary poetries

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A Poet Who Redefined Urdu Ghazals

Dr Bashir Badr was widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in modern Urdu poetry. His poetry beautifully captured emotions of love, loneliness, longing, heartbreak, and the silent struggles of life.

With his passing, Urdu literature has lost one of its brightest stars. However, his immortal Ghazals and timeless lines will continue to live on in literary gatherings and in the hearts of poetry lovers around the world.

The period between 1974 and 1990 is considered the golden phase of Bashir Badr’s literary career. During these years, his poetry reached new heights and earned him recognition not only in India but internationally as well.

In 1969, he completed his postgraduate studies at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). On August 12, 1974, he joined the Urdu Department at Meerut College as a lecturer, where he served until 1990.

Also Read | Delayed Diagnosis? Dementia Patients Wait 3.5 Years After First Symptoms, Study Finds

Early Life and Academic Journey

Born on February 15, 1935, in Ayodhya, Dr Bashir Badr completed his B.A., M.A., and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University. He began his academic career at AMU before later becoming Lecturer and Head of the Urdu Department at Meerut College, Meerut, where he taught for nearly 17 years.

Known for his command over Urdu, Persian, Hindi, and English, Bashir Badr started writing poetry at just the age of seven.

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