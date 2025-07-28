Naagin Actor Chhavi Mittal Candidly Opens Up About Post-Cancer Body Changes: 'Breasts Are No Longer The Same Size'

New Delhi: Actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in 2022 has now broken her silence and goes candid about her deeply personal and emotional note about her ongoing journey of healing after her treatment. The actress took to Instagram on Monday and shared her pictures showing her scar post surgery for breast cancer. The post features Chhavi showing the scar on her back in a pink outfit, another from her workout session, and a few featuring her smiling in a pink outfit.

Chhavi Mittal Opens Up About Post Treatment Journey

In her latest instagram post, Chhavi shows off her scar Sharing about her scars she wrote, 'Even though that scar on my back is beautiful and narrates a captivating story of resilience and courage, there are things that I do miss sometimes.'

Chhavi Mittal Goes Candid About What Made Her Cary Often

The actress candidly opened up about the changes she has experienced post-treatment. She first revealed using hair extensions and wrote' That gorgeous hair, for one, are extensions. I lost my length and thickness due to radiotherapy and hormone therapy. Now, when someone praises me for my hair, I feel like I’m a liar and a cheat.'

She further shared a deeply personal truth with a bold revealition and wrote, 'The breasts are no longer the same size, and that breaks my heart on most days. I cry for it many times & feel like that’s a flaw I wanna hide.'

Chhavi Mittal On Dealing With Physical Changes

Chhavi further shared how she overcomes these emotions after her post treatment and how she deal with the changes. She wrote, 'But you know what I do when I feel like that??. 'For hair, I took off my extensions today and am determined that soon I’ll be able to grow my hair long again, coz I’ve always had a passion for long hair.'



She added, 'And for breasts, I wear a low neck on low days and proudly flaunt my disfigurement and wear it like an ornament that was gifted directly from God.'

Chhavi concluded her emotional note, 'Woh din bhi acche thay, aur ye din aur bhi acche hain. Thank you God for giving me the honour to go through breast cancer, and the blessing to survive.'

In 2023, she also revealed being diagnosed with costochondritis, a condition causing inflammation in the cartilage connecting the ribs to the breastbone (sternum). Earlier this year, Chhavi marked 3 years of being cancer-free by sharing a video clip of moments from her time in the hospital.

Chhavi On Work Front

She currently hosts her podcast, Candid Confessions With Chhavi. Chhavi is known for her roles in films like Kaisey Kahein (2007), Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi (2008) and Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat (2009). She is a popular television actor and has featured in hit shows like Naaginn (2007-2008), Ssshhhh...Koi Hai (2008) and Laal Ishq (2018).