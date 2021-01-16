हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma buys a new swanky car, shares video on Instagram - Watch

Sometime back, Nia Sharma took off to Goa for a vacay and likewise her stunning pictures broke the internet. 

Naagin actress Nia Sharma buys a new swanky car, shares video on Instagram - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma has become a proud owner of a brand new swanky luxury car. Nia bought home a cool black XC90 Inscription by Volvo. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a video too. 

Nia Sharma's video post received a warm response as several of her telly friends including Aamir Ali, Krystle D'Souza, Ravi Dubey and Asha Negi congratulated the young star. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Sometime back, Nia Sharma took off to Goa for a vacay and likewise her stunning pictures broke the internet. 

She won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in  Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

 

