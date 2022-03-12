Naagin fame Sayantani Ghosh reveals shocking incident of woman shaming her for breast size

New Delhi: Popular television Sayantani Ghosh, who has featured in famous shows such as Naagin, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Sabki Laadli Bebo and Sanjivani among others in her latest interview broke her silence on facing body shaming as a teenager. She also shared a casting couch incident.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naagin fame star recalled an incident when she was 18 or 19 years old a woman embarrassed her asking questions about her breast size. "One lady said ‘you are not flat-chested, you are pretty okay, on the higher side, in terms of your breast size, you must be having a lot of sex, right?’ So she thought that if you have a lot of sex, your breasts grow. I don’t even know what was that supposed to mean. And I’m like… I was a virgin then. I was like what is happening? So such things, they scar you unknowingly," she said.

She also narrated her casting couch experience, sharing that once a famous filmmaker propositioned her to 'spend some time' with her for a role. He even gave her an example of a leading actress, saying how he 'tweaked the role so it would suit her'.

The filmmaker then asked Sayantani, "I think we should spend more time together and get to know each other."

“I have dealt with it (casting couch) and at times it depresses you. You start questioning yourself, ‘Is there something wrong with me? Am I the one who is giving out such vibes to the other person so they think they have the right to approach me that way?’ Even if you are not at fault, you start questioning your self-worth,” Sayantani said.

Sayantani was first seen in 2002 daily soap Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

She went on to star many shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Naagin, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Sabki Laadli Bebo, Comedy Circus 1 and 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Adaalat, Bigg Boss 6, Meri Maa, Nach Baliye 6, Mahabharat, Sanjivani 2 and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel to name a few.