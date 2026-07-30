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Nafisa Ali embraces hope and healing after 10th chemotherapy with a beach walk in Goa

Nafisa Ali is currently undergoing treatment after her stage 4 peritoneal and ovarian cancer returned.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Nafisa Ali embraces hope and healing after 10th chemotherapy with a beach walk in Goa
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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