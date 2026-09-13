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Nafisa Ali health update: Actress reveals cancer has progressed, starts targeted therapy

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali has revealed that her cancer has progressed and that her medical team has now started her on targeted therapy, with the actress sharing that her PET/CT scan showed new cancer deposits on the surface of the liver.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Nafisa Ali health update: Actress reveals cancer has progressed, starts targeted therapy
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nafisa Ali health update: Actress reveals cancer has progressed, starts targeted therapy
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