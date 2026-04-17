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NewsEntertainmentPeopleNafisa Ali shares pic of 'great wall' scar across her abdomen from cancer surgery: 'I am feeling stronger'
NAFISA ALI

Nafisa Ali shares pic of 'great wall' scar across her abdomen from cancer surgery: 'I am feeling stronger'

Nafisa Ali cancer surgery: Nafisa posted a close-up of her abdomen with a long, vertical surgical incision stitched with staples.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 12:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Nafisa Ali shares pic of 'great wall' scar across her abdomen from cancer surgery: 'I am feeling stronger' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As she shared a health update, veteran actress Nafisa Ali shared an image of a long surgical scar across her abdomen, which she called the “great wall”. 

Talking about the scar, which has returned after eight years, she added that she is feeling stronger as she continues her cancer battle.

Nafisa took to Instagram, where she posted a close-up of her abdomen with a long, vertical surgical incision stitched with staples.

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For the caption, Nafisa, who in 2018 was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, wrote: “My Great Wall - exactly cut again 8 years later and it’s recreated 18” long across my abdomen in my cancer fight . I am feeling stronger . Love you my beautiful world.”

ALSO READ: Such is life, you win some and lose some, says cancer survivor Nafisa Ali after being diagnosed with leucoderma

Regarding the actress-politician, she entered the world of acting with the 1979 Shyam Benegal film Junoon, starring Shashi Kapoor. She was then seen in films such as Major Saab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bewafaa, Life In A… Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She also appeared in the Malayalam film Big B with Mammootty.

It was in 2004, when the 69-year-old actress had contested in the Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata but was unsuccessful.

In 2009, she contested the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow on the Samajwadi Party ticket after Sanjay Dutt's disqualification by the Supreme Court on the basis of a prior conviction. She then rejoined the Indian National Congress party in November 2009 and said she is returning to Congress for life.

However, she joined the All India Trinamool Congress in October 2021 ahead of the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election.

She was last seen in the 2022 film “Uunchai” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali.

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