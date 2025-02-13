Advertisement
Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Visit Tirupati Temple To Seek Divine Blessings, See Pics

 Dressed in traditional outfits, the team of Thandel was spotted posing for pictures, with red cloth draped around their shoulders.

Last Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Image: @itssanatani/ X)

 Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, along with the film's director Chandoo Mondeti and producer Allu Aravind, visited the famous Tirupati temple on Thursday to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara for their latest film, 'Thandel', which had a massive opening at the box office.

A large crowd gathered at the temple, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. Dressed in traditional outfits, the team was spotted posing for pictures, with red cloth draped around their shoulders.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had shared his experience of working with Sai Pallavi and praised her energy on screen.

"It's been a great experience. Working with Pallavi is always a pleasure as she brings so much energy to the screen. She complements my performance in so many ways, so it has been a wonderful experience," the actor told ANI.

Chaitanya also opened up about how he prepared himself mentally and physically for the role.

"Preparation involved both physical and mental aspects. For the film, the physical transformation had to happen with the hair, beard, and the kind of skin tan the fishermen have. Apart from this, I had to work on the Srikakulam dialect and body language. There is a dance sequence with Sai Pallavi, so it also involved a lot of rehearsals and workshops for that," he said.

The story of 'Thandel' revolves around the experience of fishermen who accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters during one of their trips.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it, 'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film 'Love Story'. The film was released on February 7.

