New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya in a recent candid chat shared a glimpse of their relationship dynamics, filled with laughter, teasing, and adorable moments.

When asked about their culinary skills, Chay playfully remarked that Sobhita doesn’t have “basic human skills” like making coffee. It all began when he mentioned that neither of them cooks, to which Sobhita countered, “Every night, he makes me hot chocolate.” Chaitanya quickly responded, “Hot chocolate, coffee—these aren’t cooking. It’s basic human skills that you don’t have.” Laughing at his witty remark, Sobhita replied sarcastically, “Greatly appreciated.”

Their friendly banter continued as they debated who was more dramatic when sick. Chay pointed at Sobhita, while she humorously argued, “When I’m sick, I’m sick harder—but he’s the dramatic one!” Chaitanya added with a laugh, “When you are sick, you’re fainting, collapsing.”

The couple also discussed who apologizes first in their relationship. While Sobhita claimed it was her, Chay playfully reminded her, “You don’t believe in sorry and thank you.” Sobhita, with her signature charm, responded, “Pyaar mein no sorry, no thank you.”

During the conversation, Sobhita also admitted that Chaitanya is the more romantic one in their relationship.

The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad last December. On the work front, Chay was last seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

With their effortless charm and fun chemistry, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are proving that love is all about laughter, teasing, and enjoying the little moments together!