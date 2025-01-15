Naga Chaitanya Celebrates First Pongal With Second Wife Sobhita Dhulipala, Calls Her ‘My Visakha Queen’

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who tied the knot in December last year, recently celebrated their first Pongal together as a married couple. The celebration was nothing short of heartwarming, with the couple sharing glimpses of their special day on social media.

Naga Chaitanya, visibly smitten with his wife, took to Instagram to share a picture of the two, captioning it, “Panduga vibes with my Visakha queen.” In the photo, Sobhita looked radiant in a traditional red saree, perfectly embodying the festive spirit, while Naga kept it simple and elegant in traditional attire.

Sobhita, equally expressive about her love, reposted the picture on her Instagram story, clearly moved by Naga’s sweet gesture. The couple’s chemistry and affection for each other were evident, leaving fans gushing over the “power couple.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding in December last year was a private yet grand affair, attended by close friends and family in Hydrebad. Since their union, the couple has been the centre of attention, with fans adoring their love story and the way they complement each other.

This Pongal marks not only a celebration of the festival but also a milestone in their journey as a married couple. Fans were quick to shower the duo with love and blessings, calling them “made for each other” and praising their traditional yet modern vibe.

Naga Chaitanya referring to Sobhita as his “Visakha queen” has left fans curious and excited. Sobhita, who hails from Visakhapatnam, has often spoken about her deep connection to her roots, and Naga’s loving acknowledgement of this only adds to the charm of their relationship.



Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are busy with their respective projects but have made it clear that they prioritise time for each other. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing more glimpses of their life together and are rooting for their happiness.