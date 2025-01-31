Naga Chaitanya Is Extremely Happy In His Second Marriage With Sobhita Dhulipala & This Statement Is Proof

Mumbai: Actor Naga Chaitanya, who made headlines with his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is now happily married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple tied the knot on December 4 in an intimate Telugu-style wedding at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, attended by close family and a few guests.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Naga Chaitanya shared insights into his life post-marriage. Expressing his happiness, he said, “Married life is great! I’m totally enjoying it. It’s just been a couple of months. I think we both invest equally in work and away from work; so, we have that work-life balance very much intact. I think that’s one of the qualities we both really connected on.”

When asked if he and Sobhita have a lot in common beyond their successful acting careers, Chaitanya revealed that their cultural roots played a big role in their connection. “You know, we are both from Andhra. She is from Vizag, and I love Vizag. Our roots are similar, though we are not from the same cities, so culturally, there was a lot of connection. And, obviously, the love for cinema, the love for this art form. I think both of us are just so curious about life, which got us going. Many conversations sort of started around that for us. And we love travelling as well.”

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the Telugu film Thandel, where he will share the screen with Sai Pallavi. The film has already generated buzz among fans, marking yet another exciting project in Chay’s career.

With love, career, and a strong cultural bond, it looks like Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are embracing this new chapter of their lives with joy.