Naga Chaitanya Makes It Clear Once And For All; Wife Sobhita Is Not Connected To His Divorce From Samantha

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya has finally broken his silence on persistent rumours surrounding his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. In a candid conversation, the Thandel actor clarified that Sobhita had no connection to his past marriage and expressed disappointment over the false narratives linking her to his split.

Speaking about the speculation that Sobhita was a factor in his divorce, Chaitanya firmly dismissed such claims, stating, “More than me, I feel bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it. There’s no fault of hers in this. She came into my life in a very organic and beautiful way. We connected through social media, met casually, and became friends before our relationship developed. She was never a part of my past, and it’s unfair for people to drag her into it", he stated on Raw Talks With VK.

Despite the intense scrutiny, Chaitanya praised Sobhita for handling the situation with grace, calling her a “true hero” for navigating public attention with patience and maturity.



Reflecting on his marriage with Samantha and their eventual separation, Chaitanya acknowledged the emotional weight of their decision. “I come from a broken family, so I don’t take relationships lightly. I will think a thousand times before making such a decision. Our divorce wasn’t impulsive—it was mutual, and we both understood it was for the best. Of course, I feel bad that it happened, but I believe everything happens for a reason.”

For those unaware, Naga Chaitanya is the son of legendary actor Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, who separated in 1990. Nagarjuna later married actress Amala Akkineni in 1992, and they share a son, actor Akhil Akkineni.

Chaitanya was married to Samantha from 2017 to 2021. Though rumours about his romance with Sobhita surfaced after his divorce, the actor has now confirmed that they had been dating for two years before tying the knot in 2024.

With this statement, Naga Chaitanya has put an end to all speculation surrounding his divorce. His message is clear—Sobhita was not a factor in his past relationship, and he hopes to move forward in his personal and professional life without unwarranted controversy.