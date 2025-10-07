New Delhi: Actor Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about his relationship with second wife Sobhita Dhulipala and shared how it all began. On Jagapathi Babu’s talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Naga shared that Instagram brought him and Sobhita together.

“We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met," Chaitanya said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He recalled how Sobhita’s reaction to one of the songs from Thandel. “She was angry with me because of the song ‘Bujji Thalli’. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?"

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad last December. On the work front, Chay was last seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi, which became a huge hit in his career.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Affair

The couple’s rumoured relationship first gained attention in 2023 when a Michelin-starred chef, Surender Mohan, shared a group photo on social media featuring Chaitanya and Sobhita at a London restaurant. Fans were quick to notice her in the picture, prompting the chef to delete it shortly afterward. By 2024, the couple made headlines again when they posted similar pictures from a jungle safari at Amsterdam Forest Festival.

On August 8, 2024, the couple officially announced their engagement. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, shared their engagement photos on social media.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively. However in October 2021, the couple announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts.