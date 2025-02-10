Naga Chaitanya Says Samantha Has Moved On; Defends His Wife Sobhita Being Blamed For His Divorce

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya has finally spoken out about the constant scrutiny surrounding his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and his marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala. In a candid conversation, the actor emphasised that both he and Samantha have moved on with grace and deserve privacy.

Expressing his frustration over being treated “like a criminal” by certain sections of fans, Chaitanya stated, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed?” to Raw Talks With VKpodcast. He added that despite both he and Samantha finding their own paths, the topic continues to be a source of gossip and entertainment.

The Custody actor also defended his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, who has often been blamed for his separation from Samantha. He clarified that their relationship began organically through social media and that she had no connection to his past. “I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn’t deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter,” he said, praising her for handling the situation with patience and maturity.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8, 2024, and tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The actor's latest release is Thandel along with Sai Pallavi.