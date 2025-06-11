Nagarjuna Hails Rashmika Mandanna As 'Powerhouse Of Talent' For Blockbuster Box Office Performances - WATCH

Mumbai: Superstar Nagarjuna lauded Rashmika Mandanna for her recent box office performances at the audio launch of socio-drama film 'Kuberaa' third single 'Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum' in Mumbai on Tuesday.

'Kuberaa' is the upcoming film, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula and stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarabh in the lead roles.

The makers conducted an audio launch of their third single, 'Pippi Pippi,' which was attended by the film's lead cast.

While interacting with the media at the audio launch, superstar Nagarjuna called Rashmika Mandanna a "powerhouse" of talent while addressing the contribution of the whole cast in the movie.

He lauded the recent box office performances of the Mandanna-starrer films and said, "This girl (Rashmika Mandanna) is one powerhouse of talent. Just see her filmography in the last three years, it is just outstanding. None of us have 2000-3000 crore films. She is the one who has beaten all of us."

In the last two years, Rashmika Mandanna has starred in three blockbuster movies, which include Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2', and Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'. She was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar', which also performed well at the box office.

Rashmika is currently being hailed as one of the leading actresses in the film industry. The 'Animal' actress addressed the current notion of being considered the top actress in the film industry at the audio launch of the third single of 'Kuberaa' in Mumbai.

The 'Pushpa' actress humbly said that she feels she has "only just begun" and doesn't quite understand the "race" to be number one.

"I feel like I honestly have just started because I don't know what this whole number one situation is, because we're doing films in the South, we're doing films in Bollywood. So I don't know what this race is about, but I know for sure that I'm just starting," said Rashmika Mandanna while interacting with the media in Mumbai.

'Kuberaa' is set to release in theatres on June 20. The film, a socio-drama, was shot in both Tamil and Telugu.