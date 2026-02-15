Advertisement
DHURANDHAR

Nagarjuna offered Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar? Actor breaks silence amid rumours, says, 'I loved...'

Nagarjuna dismissed rumours of being offered a role in Dhurandhar, clarifying he was not considered for Akshaye Khanna’s part.

 

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nagarjuna offered Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar? Actor breaks silence amid rumours, says, 'I loved...' (Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Actor Akshaye Khanna has been earning widespread acclaim for his portrayal of gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Amid the film’s success, rumours surfaced that South superstar Nagarjuna was initially considered for the role before it eventually went to Akshaye.

Nagarjuna Sets the Record Straight

Putting the speculation to rest, Nagarjuna recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama, clarifying that he was never approached for the part. He also praised Dhar’s direction and shared his admiration for the filmmaker’s earlier hit Uri.

“Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster,” Nagarjuna said.

Viral Moments and Box Office Records

Akshaye’s chilling performance as Rehman Dakait has been a standout, with audiences particularly raving about his viral dancing entry to the track Fa9la by Flipperachi, which became a major talking point on social media.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar shattered box office records, grossing a reported Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, including over Rs 800 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film to date. The film’s ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, and it depicts covert intelligence operations in Karachi’s Lyari town, inspired by real events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Sequel in the Works

The franchise is gearing up for its second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, slated for release on March 19, which will compete with Yash’s highly anticipated pan-India film Toxic.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently busy working on his milestone 100th film.

