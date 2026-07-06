Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Nagarjuna, wife and Lenin star cast visit Tirupati temple, seek blessings ahead of film release

Nagarjuna, wife and Lenin star cast visit Tirupati temple, seek blessings ahead of film release

Celebs at Tirumala: The Lenin movie team was seen dressed in traditional attire in accordance with temple customs as they offered prayers ahead of the film's release.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Nagarjuna, wife and Lenin star cast visit Tirupati temple, seek blessings ahead of film release
Image Credit: ANI picture

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Donation theft row deeply distressing, shouldn't be politicised: Ram Temple trust chief
Ram temple donation row4 min ago
2
Amarnath Yatra12 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202614 min ago
4
Auto news24 min ago
5
Donald Trump36 min ago