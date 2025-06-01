Advertisement
NAKUUL MEHTA

Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Parekh Announce Second Pregnancy: ‘We Are Accepting Blessings Again’

Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Parekh Announce Second Pregnancy: ‘We Are Accepting Blessings Again’ (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

The couple was blessed with son Sufi in 2021, announced their pregnancy on Sunday via a cute joint post.

They shared several pictures in which Jankee can be seen flaunting her baby bump. We can also see the father-son duo expressing excitement about welcoming the little one soon.
"The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again (red heart emoji) Heartshot by @rasshi_ganeriwal," Nakuul and Jankee wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

As soon as the two shared the good news, members from the film, TV and music industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the couple.
"So sweet (red heart emoji) God bless," author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented.
"How wonderful llove love love love," actor Dia Mirza commented.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for nine years. They had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
Nakuul made his television debut in 2012 with Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later appeared in shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He also appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar.

