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  • /Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpse of her Ganpati Visarjan with daughter Sitara and son Gautam

Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpse of her Ganpati Visarjan with daughter Sitara and son Gautam

Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special significance for Namrata, who comes from a Maharashtrian family.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Namrata Shirodkar gives glimpse of her Ganpati Visarjan with daughter Sitara and son Gautam
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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