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Nana Patekar death case: Final post-mortem rules out foul play

The final post-mortem report from Goa Medical College and Hospital has officially ruled out foul play in the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Nana Patekar death case: Final post-mortem rules out foul play
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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