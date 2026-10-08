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Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at his journey from Theatre to Bollywood stardom

Nana Patekar dies at 75, leaving behind a remarkable legacy built through powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. From his early days in theatre to films like Parinda, Krantiveer, Welcome and Natsamrat, revisit his extraordinary journey to Bollywood stardom.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at his journey from Theatre to Bollywood stardom
Image Credit: IMDb and Instagram

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at his journey from Theatre to Bollywood stardom
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