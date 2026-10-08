Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at his journey from Theatre to Bollywood stardom

Nana Patekar was one of the most powerful and versatile actors in Indian cinema. Known for his intense screen presence, strong dialogue delivery and ability to bring depth to every character, he worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema for nearly five decades. From serious and emotional roles to comedy and negative characters, Nana created a unique identity for himself that made him stand apart from other actors.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 75 on Thursday, October 8, 2026. He was found unconscious at his home in Goa and taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him after a cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am. His death closes an extraordinary acting journey, one that began on a theatre stage and ended with him as one of Bollywood's most recognisable performers.
Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra, Nana took an interest in acting young. His early years were marked by financial struggle. Those experiences, though, later fed into the grounded, realistic personality he brought to his performances.
Before he became a familiar face in Bollywood, he started in Marathi theatre. The stage gave him a chance to understand characters up close and to build his command over expressions, emotions and dialogue delivery. Even after he became a successful film actor, his connection with theatre stayed a core part of who he was.
Nana made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. It wasn't an overnight success story, though. He kept working, and bit by bit, challenging and unconventional characters earned him recognition.
His breakthrough arrived with N Chandra's Ankush in 1986. The film made audiences and filmmakers notice his distinctive acting style. Nana himself later recalled Ankush as one of the films that got him noticed in the industry.
He didn't fit the usual image of a Bollywood hero. Glamour and traditional leading-man roles weren't what he leaned on. He went for characters with flaws, anger, pain and strong personalities.
One of the biggest turning points came with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda in 1989. Nana played Anna, a dangerous, unpredictable gangster.
The performance became one of the most memorable villainous portrayals in Hindi cinema. Controlled expressions and intense dialogue delivery made Anna a character audiences couldn't easily forget.
It earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, along with the Filmfare Award in the same category.
Having established himself as a serious performer, Nana hit another major milestone with Krantiveer in 1994.
His portrayal of Pratap Narayan Tilak showed he could blend anger, emotion and social commentary. The film's powerful scenes and his performance became an important part of his career.
Krantiveer won him the National Film Award for Best Actor and cemented his place as one of the leading performers of his generation.
Nana never limited himself to one type of role. Over the years, he appeared in Prahaar: The Final Attack, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Bhoot, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.
His characters ranged from soldiers and police officers to gangsters, politicians and emotionally troubled people. That ability to move between genres helped him build a career on performance, not image.
He also tried filmmaking. He directed Prahaar: The Final Attack, which showed that his creative abilities went well beyond acting.
Nana was best known for serious, intense roles. But he also showed audiences his excellent comic timing.
His character Uday Shetty in Welcome became one of his most popular comic performances. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, he brought a completely different energy to the film.
Uday Shetty was loud, with his own expressions and a unique way of delivering dialogue, and audiences loved him. The role also introduced Nana's acting to a younger generation that might have known him mainly for his serious work.
In 2016, Nana went back to his Marathi theatre roots with Natsamrat. The film was based on the celebrated Marathi play, and he played Ganpatrao Belwalkar, a retired stage actor.
The character let him bring together everything he'd learned during his long association with theatre and cinema. The story dealt with ageing, family relationships, loneliness and the emotional struggles of an actor after he leaves the stage.
His performance drew widespread appreciation. It reminded audiences how much depth he could bring to emotionally demanding characters. He'd also spoken about his deep connection with the play and its theatrical legacy.
What made Nana special was how easily he moved between completely different worlds. A frightening gangster in one film. A serious police officer in the next. A comic character after that.
His career took in both mainstream Bollywood entertainers and performance-driven films. He kept contributing to Marathi cinema too, which makes his body of work much wider than his Bollywood popularity alone suggests.
Over the years, Nana won three National Film Awards and several Filmfare honours. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Nana Patekar's journey from theatre to Bollywood is a story of persistence, talent and individuality. He didn't follow the traditional path to becoming a Hindi film star. He built his reputation through powerful performances and characters that stayed with audiences.
From Ankush and Parinda to Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and Natsamrat, he kept reinventing himself. His distinctive voice, his expressions and his natural acting style were his biggest strengths.
Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but his performances will live on through the characters he created. His journey from the theatre stage to Bollywood stardom remains an inspiring chapter in the history of Indian cinema.
Nana Patekar's career proves that true stardom doesn't always come from playing conventional heroes. Sometimes it comes from creating characters people remember long after the film ends. Through theatre, Marathi cinema and Bollywood, Nana built a legacy that was entirely his own.
His films, characters and performances will keep introducing his talent to new generations of audiences, and that keeps the legacy of one of Indian cinema's most distinctive actors alive.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.