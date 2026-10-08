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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Annu Kapoor reveals he did ‘Abhay’ for just Rs 21,000

Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has left the film industry mourning, with actor-director Annu Kapoor remembering their long association and the late actor’s faith in his film Abhay.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Annu Kapoor reveals he did ‘Abhay’ for just Rs 21,000
Image Credit: IMDb

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