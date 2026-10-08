Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Ashoke Pandit remembers his remarkable legacy in Indian cinema

Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has left the film industry mourning, with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit calling his demise a “massive loss” for Indian cinema.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Ashoke Pandit remembers his remarkable legacy in Indian cinema
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Ashoke Pandit remembers his remarkable legacy in Indian cinema
2
3
4
5