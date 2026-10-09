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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Goa Police registers Unnatural Death (UD) case

Nana Patekar's death: The legendary Bollywood and Marathi actor Nana Patekar, 75, is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar and son, Malhar.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Goa Police registers Unnatural Death (UD) case
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