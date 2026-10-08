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  • /Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rajpal Yadav, Raza Murad pay heartfelt tributes to legendary actor

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rajpal Yadav, Raza Murad pay heartfelt tributes to legendary actor

Rajpal Yadav and Raza Murad mourned the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering his remarkable career, generosity and contribution to society.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rajpal Yadav, Raza Murad pay heartfelt tributes to legendary actor
Image Credit: ANI

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Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rajpal Yadav, Raza Murad pay heartfelt tributes to legendary actor
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