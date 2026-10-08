/Nana Patekar dies at 75: Rajpal Yadav, Raza Murad pay heartfelt tributes to legendary actor

"My heart and mind simply refuse to accept that Nana Patekar is no longer among us. He was physically and mentally so strong, possessing such immense willpower. There has never been anyone else like him in the industry; he stood apart from the rest... If he charged ₹1 crore for a film, he would donate ₹90 lakhs to charity. He adopted entire villages and helped farmers, yet he practised the kind of charity where the right hand did not know what the left hand was giving. He never sought publicity for it... There will never be another Nana Patekar," Raza Murad said.